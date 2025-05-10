Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction
It's been a torrid season for Real Madrid domestically and in Europe. However, they still have a chance at the La Liga title with four games remaining. They play rivals Barcelona in the final El Clasico on Sunday, knowing a win puts them one point behind them in the standings.
It's a tough ask for Los Blancos given their long injury list and record against Barca this season. They have lost all three games, conceding 12 goals in the process. The last game was a much better display from Carlo Ancelotti's team, taking the Copa del Rey final to extra time, but falling just short.
Real Madrid have had a more extended break than their opponents, having not played for seven days when they beat Celta Vigo 3-2. Barcelona had a grueling Champions League semi-final in midweek, going into extra-time before being knocked out by Inter Milan.
This looks like Ancelotti's final El Clasico, with strong reports suggesting he will depart after the final four La Liga games. The Italian would love his last to be a win, but Barca is not looking for the same narrative.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline:
Barcelona: +120
Draw: +2905
Real Madrid: +225
Both teams to score:
Yes: -310
No: +230
Total goals:
Barcelona: 1.5 (Over: -220; Under: +145)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -115; Under: -125)
Double chance:
Barcelona or tie: -310
Barcelona or Real Madrid: -425
Real Madrid or tie: -120
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction
Looking at the last three games between the two teams, it's no surprise to see Barcelona as the favorites, with them being at home also helping with that. However, both teams are very different heading into this game. Barcelona have had two weeks of gruelling games, with the Copa del Rey final, then two energy-sapping Champions League games against Inter Milan, and a La Liga game against Real Valladolid wedged between them. That was a total of 420 minutes in the last 14 days.
On top of that, they were knocked out of the Champions League, so what level will their morale and fitness be coming into this game? A strong Real Madrid team could take advantage of that, but also suffer from an injury crisis. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy were the latest casualties from the last time the two met, meaning a makeshift back four for the game.
Los Blancos have put together some good results in the league, winning their previous four and keeping three clean sheets. Barca have won their last four, but have had to come from behind in two of those, one game needing a 98th-minute penalty to beat Celta Vigo.
Given their recent circumstances, this could be a challenging game for both, and a draw could be the most likely result. That would not help Real in the title race.
Prediction: Draw
