Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Copa del Rey Final Clash
The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid takes place on Saturday evening at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, and there is certainly more pressure on Los Blancos to take the trophy back to Madrid.
With the Champions League now off the table and Barcelona having control over the La Liga title race, this is the best chance Real Madrid has to win a trophy.
Barcelona has not won the Copa del Rey since 2021 and with a genuine chance of winning the treble, Real Madrid will have to come up with an excellent one-off performance to salvage something from the season.
The major point of concern around team news has been Kylian Mbappe's fitness, with the Frenchman left out of the 1-0 win against Getafe. The expectation has been that it was a precaution and he should be fit enough to start against Barcelona. The same cannot be said for Eduardo Camavinga, who is now out for the season.
Real Madrid Squad vs Barcelona
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González
Defenders: Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Asencio, Mendy, Alaba.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, and Mbappe.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Copa del Rey Matches
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win
Real Madrid Revealed To Have Low Percentage Chance Of Winning The La Liga Title