Real Madrid Revealed To Have Low Percentage Chance Of Winning The La Liga Title

Los Blancos have a challenging task to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Jordan Merritt

Real Madrid's disaster in the Champions League wasn't the end of their trophy hunt this season. They face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 26, and are also chasing down their rivals in La Liga.

Los Blancos currently sit seven points behind their bitter rivals. They have a game in hand, which comes against Getafe tonight, so they could reduce the gap to four points with a win.

After tonight's game, both teams would have five games left to play, one of which is the El Clasico at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on May 11. Polymarket Sports (h/t Madrid Xtra) has revealed the percentage chance that the current holders have of beating Barca to the title, and it's low.

The site, which is the world's largest prediction market, believes Real Madrid have just a 15% chance of winning La Liga this season. This is despite both teams still having tough matches, while Barcelona is still in the Champions League, which means two midweek games in between.

That being said, Barcelona have dominated Real Madrid twice this season. Considering that, they will be favored in the El Clasico in May. If Los Blancos lose that, they could be seven points behind, with three games remaining. That would significantly hurt their chances of overturning the points deficit.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona
It's an important few days for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, with two wins vital if he doesn't want his tenure to end. First, they must beat Getafe, then win silverware over their rivals, Barcelona, in the Copa del Rey. Then, the focus can shift to winning the final five games of the league season, which would give them a massive chance of keeping the title in Madrid.

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI.

