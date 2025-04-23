Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win
Real Madrid moved back to four points behind Barcelona, beating rivals Getafe 1-0 thanks to an Arda Guler strike. Los Blancos had several chances to close out the game, and their failure to do so nearly cost them late on.
Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the team and will be happy to take the three points. He can now focus on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game (courtesy of Real Madrid).
The objective was to get the three points and we got them by playing a very good first half and a more difficult second half because Getafe pushed more and we had more difficulty controlling the ball.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Camavinga and Alaba's discomfort
Ancelotti: We'll have to see tomorrow, but both Camavinga and Alaba have two muscle problems in their legs, and it's difficult to recover for Saturday. The only option for Saturday is Fran García .
Q: On Arda Güler
Ancelotti: He played as a midfielder and he did it his way: very well, with quality and a lot of calm. It's a system we haven't always used. In a 4-4-2, he can't play centrally and only as a right midfielder. In a 4-3-3, he can play very well as a midfielder because he also works hard. He lacks forcefulness in duels, but he has tremendous quality, not only because of the goal he scored today but also because of his game control. His future will be more there than later. Even thinking about him as a pivot right now might be crazy, but in the future, he can also play in that position. He has phenomenal quality in building up play.
Q: On The Cup Final
Ancelotti: It's a final, and they may be favorites, but a final is a final, and anything can happen. In the final, you could play a 4-4-2 with six midfielders and no forwards. You have to defend well, and I'm convinced we'll defend well and have opportunities in attack.
Q: On Endrick
Ancelotti: He had two chances. The first time he couldn't have done better, and the second time he could have been offside, but he can't do things like that. He's young and has to learn, but he has to give it his all and not be in the drama club. There's no drama club in football
Q: On Brahim as an option for the Cup final
Ancelotti: He's an option. He's been a bit out of form in recent periods, but he's come back well. Against Athletic Club, he played a few minutes, but very well. Today he had a very complete performance in every sense.
Q: Could Rodrygo be penalized in the final by having scored just one goal in the last three months?
Ancelotti: Statistically, he has to play because if he hasn't scored in all this time, he'll have to do it sooner or later. He always scores in these types of games, and I have complete confidence in him.
