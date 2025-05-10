Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid travel to Catalonia to face Barcelona in La Liga, knowing anything but three points likely ends their title ambitions. Los Blancos are four points behind their rivals with four games to play.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is missing several key players who faced Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy will miss the game as well as the final three games of the season. They join Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga on the injury list.
Rodrygo is back in the squad after missing the Celta Vigo game due to illness. However, with Arda Guler playing well after replacing him, will the Brazilian get his place back in the starting lineup?
Real Madrid Squad vs Barcelona:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders : Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef and Jacobo.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Víctor Muñoz.
