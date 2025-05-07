Arsene Wenger Claims Real Madrid Did Something to Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold That Fans Don’t Know
Trent Alexander-Arnold looks almost certain to complete a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer. The full-back has already bid goodbye to Liverpool fans through a social media post.
He has been a lifelong red and has made 352 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists. Alexander-Arnold is now set to leave for free and Arsene Wenger thinks Real Madrid contacted the player a long time ago.
The Arsenal legend thinks a player like Alexander-Arnold would be extremely expensive in today's market. He further added that Los Blancos applied the same strategy as they did with Kylian Mbappe to sign Alexander-Arnold. Speaking on beIN SPORTS, he said:
They say two years before the end of a contract: "We want to buy you, we'll give you these wages, and we will try to make an offer. If it doesn't work, we will come back next year and if it doesn't work we'll take you for free", it's what they did with [Kylian] Mbappe.- Arsene Wenger
He further added:
Real Madrid approached Alexander-Arnold a long, long time ago.- Arsene Wenger
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best right-backs in the world for a while now. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have struggled with the lack of options this season. Dani Carvajal has been sidelined with an injury for almost the entirety of the season.
Real Madrid have been forced to use Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez as right-backs. In Trent Alexander-Arnold, they're getting a player as good as Carvajal, for free.
