Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's El Clasico Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid women face Barcelona in a crucial El Clasico. Barca Women are seven points at the top of Liga F with eight games remaining. A win for Real will give them a slim chance of catching their rivals.
Las Blancas was five points behind before the Matchday 22 games. However, a 2-2 draw against 13th-place Deportivo was a huge blow. Barca capitalized, winning 2-0 at UD Tenerife to extend their lead at the top of the standings.
Head coach Alberto Toril's team are coming off an excellent UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg win. Real Madrid beat WSL side Arsenal 2-0 at home. Barcelona also had a good European win, beating Wolfsburg 4-1 in Germany, the second leg at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on March 27.
MORE: Real Madrid 2-0 Arsenal: Advantage Las Blancas In The UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Final
It's going to be a challenging game based on past results. Real Madrid have played in 20 El Clasico's, losing all of them. The last five games in Liga F have resulted in an aggregate score of 17-0. Las Blancas has to get a result soon; could that be tomorrow in Barcelona?
Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona
Teresa Abelleira is out for the season, injuring her cruciate ligament. Alberto Toril had a further injury setback in the Champions League, with German midfielder Melanie Leupolz picking up a ligament tear.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 7:00 a.m. EST (4:00 a.m. PST, 12:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid
United States: DAZN US
United Kingdom: TNT Sport, Discovery +
ROW: DAZN Women's Football Channel
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Florentino Perez's Requirement For Access To The Santiago Bernabeu For Real Madrid Women's Teams
Real Madrid Women's Player Melanie Leupolz Aims Critiszm at Own Club Over Investment
Real Madrid Legend Makes Huge Statement On His Future At The Club
Fabrizio Romano Drops Fresh Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Update Amid ‘Done Deal’ Rumor