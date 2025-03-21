Fabrizio Romano Drops Fresh Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Update Amid ‘Done Deal’ Rumor
Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been linked with a Real Madrid move. Los Blancos even tried to sign the full-back in January, but Liverpool declined.
His contract at Anfield expires this summer, with Alexander-Arnold tipped to join Los Blancos on a free transfer.
With the aging Dani Carvajal's injury issues, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to use Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde as right-backs this season. Alexander-Arnold's potential arrival could be a long-term solution for the team.
Rumors have been swirling around claiming that Alexander-Arnold's move to the Spanish capital is 99% done. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dropped big news on the matter. He wrote for GIVEMESPORT:
I maintain my position since March 2024; Real Madrid want Trent as #1, 2 and 3 target for this summer. He’s their top top target. They are pushing to get it done. Then ‘agreed’ will be when everything will be fixed.- Fabrizio Romano
Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 349 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016. He has scored 22 goals and provided 87 assists for the club. This season, he has bagged three goals and seven assists in 39 appearances.
He is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world. The England international can also play as a midfielder, with his passing ability making Alexander-Arnold a rare commodity. Signing him on free would be a massive coup for Real Madrid. The club recently signed the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and more for free.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why
Netherlands 2-2 Spain: Report And Full Match Highlights From La Furia Roja's Draw
UFC Superstar Charles Oliveira Showers Praise on ‘Humble’ Real Madrid Prodigy