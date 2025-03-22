Real Madrid Legend Makes Huge Statement On His Future At The Club
Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has declared his intentions for the future, in a recent interview with French media outlet Telefoot.
With his contract due to expire in the summer, an extension between the club and the player has yet to be agreed upon. However, Modric put fans' minds at ease by stating that his dream is to retire at Real Madrid.
Yes, I’d like to retire at Real Madrid, it would be a dream for me.- Luka Modric
A new deal for Modric would take him beyond his 40th birthday. Back in October, Modric surpassed Ferenc Puskas' record of being the oldest player to don the famous white shirt at 39 years and 40 days old, a stat that had stood for fifty-eight years.
Despite this, Modric has still been a key player for Ancelotti this term, and remarkably has played the most games this season (club and country) out of the entire Real Madrid squad.
The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is currently on national team duty, where he played all ninety-four minutes of Croatia's 2-0 first-leg victory over France in the Nations League quarter-final.
Nonetheless, Modric also stated in the interview that a new contract isn't even on his mind at the moment, with a huge end of the season still to come, with Real Madrid still able to win all three of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.
A new contract? No rush. The season is still long, we have a lot of games. We’ll see then. My dream is to retire at Real Madrid.- Luka Modric
It was reported earlier this week that Real Madrid are exploring options for his replacement, a near-impossible task considering his achievements at the club.
However, with the 2026 World Cup in his sights, there's no sign of Modric letting up anytime soon.
