Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared to Real Madrid Great After Performance vs Real Sociedad

It was a great night for Real Madrid as they put on an excellent performance in front of their own fans. The Bernabeu was treated to a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, with some brilliant perfromances from several players.

Vinicius Jr. scooped the Man of the Match thanks to his two penalties that he won, and looked his exciting best. However, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has received plenty of praise for his 60 minutes on the field.

The Englishman returned to the starting lineup after being absent since November due to an injury. The attacking defender has received some interesting praise, being compared to a Real Madrid and England great.

Spanish Newspaper Compare Trent to Former Player

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the provider for Gonzalo Garcia to get the scoring underway in the 5th minute. The 27-year-old whipped in a pinpoint delivery for the young Spaniard to prod past the goalkeeper.

It was only the assist that had the fans applauding. Alexander-Arnold was spraying passes around like an elite quarterback in the NFL. It had Spanish Newspaper MARCA in awe of the player, and even compared him to one of the greats to step foot on the Bernabeu field.

"David Beckham returned to the Bernabeu." MARCA

Yes, the great Englishman David Beckham. A player known for his superior passing attributes. Trent has always had media suggest similarities with the former player, but the statement was strong from a tabloid who have plenty of readers.

"Watching Trent Alexander-Arnold in action is like watching a Swiss watch in motion. Every pass, every line he draws seems inevitable and perfect." MARCA

In the 60 minutes he was on the field, Trent looked to be a player who could change the game with a single pass, as he showed with the first goal. In previous games, he has been on a similar level. However, the injury at the end of November came at the worst time.

After a difficult start to his time in Madrid with an injury halting any momentum, he got back on the field in early November. In a string of three games, he was excellent, linking up brilliantly with Kylian Mbappe. It had the fans excited for the rest of the season. However, another setback, going off injured against Athletic Club.

The hope is that he can stay healthy for the remainder of the season and help with Real Madrid's push for trophies. It will also help his case for making the England World Cup squad.

