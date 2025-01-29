Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham Shine
Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win against Brest in their UEFA Champions League game on January 29. Rodrygo found the back of the net in each half (27', 78') and Jude Bellingham was the other scorer (56').
Overall, it was an impressive display from Carlo Ancelotti's side who have now secured a place in the knockout phase play-offs. Here are the player ratings from Los Blancos' win in France.
Thibaut Courtois- 8.5: Courtois made five saves, including two from inside the penalty area, and completed 32 passes during the game.
Lucas Vazquez- 8.5: The veteran Vazquez bagged an assist. He also completed three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles. Vazquez also won five duels.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7.5: Tchouameni made five clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He also completed 47 passes during the game.
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: Rudiger won three duels, made eight clearances, and also completed 58 passes against Brest.
Ferland Mendy- 7.5: Two clearances, two won duels, and 65 passes completed by Mendy in an impressive outing.
Luka Modric- 8: Modric bagged an assist and played the role of a midfield general with 76 out of his 79 passes being accurate.
Fede Valverde- 8: Valverde completed 45 passes, including two key passes during the game. He created a big chance as well.
Rodrygo- 10: Two superb goals from the electric Brazilian. He also completed six dribbles and won 11 duels during the game.
Brahim Diaz- 7: Diaz won four duels and completed 30 passes, including one key pass during the game.
Jude Bellingham- 8: Apart from scoring a goal that he set up well, Bellingham completed 49 passes and won nine duels.
Kylian Mbappe- 6.5: Not the Frenchman's best display as he missed four big chances and failed to add to his goals tally.
Substitutes:
Arda Guler- 7
David Alaba- 6.5
Dani Ceballos- 6.5
Raul Asencio- 7
Endrick- N/A
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Former Barcelona President Says He Is ‘Scared’ of Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Secure Seeded Spot In the Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Offs
Spanish FA Chief Reveals Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Threatened to Bring In English Referees in La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Believes One Current Real Madrid Player Is Better Than Him