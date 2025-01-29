Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Secure Seeded Spot In the Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Offs
Real Madrid faced a tough night in France but took three points in a 3-0 win. The result moved Los Blancos to 11th in the Champions League standings, meaning they will be seeded for the knockout phase play-offs.
A Brace from Rodrygo and a Jude Bellingham goal secured the win for Los Blancos. They will now face Manchester City or Celtic, with the first leg to be played on February 11th or 12th.
Real Madrid Has Too Much For Plucky Brest
After a five-minute delay in the game due to fog, Brest started the better, testing Thibaut Courtois with a direct free kick after five minutes.
Kylian Mbappe looked to continue his recent goalscoring form. He had two early efforts but couldn't hit the target. The best chance for the away team came from the head of Rodrygo, who forced a great save from the Brest keeper.
A minute later, Rodrygo got another chance. The Brazilian fired in off the post from a tight angle. This was another brilliant finish from Rodrygo, who scored a brace of excellent goals in the last Champions League game.
Brest had a great chance to equalize in the 37th minute when Mama Balde blazed over the bar with a volley when he should have done better.
Six minutes into the second half, Brest thought they equalized when Ludovic Ajouque stabbed the ball goalwards, which somehow sneaked past Courtois. However, VAR ruled the goal out for a tight offside.
Jude Bellingham (56) made it 2-0, tapping home from a Lucas Vazquez pullback after a flowing Los Blancos attack.
Both teams had half-chances to score after the second Los Blancos goal, but Rodrygo grabbed his second (78) to put the result beyond doubt.
It was not a vintage performance, but once again, Madrid did enough to secure the points and progress to the next competition stage.
