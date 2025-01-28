Former Barcelona President Says He Is ‘Scared’ of Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is slowly starting to show his best self for Real Madrid and one former Barcelona president is scared of the Frenchman.
Mbappe joined the club on a free transfer from PSG during the summer transfer window. He had a lackluster start to life in the Spanish capital. However, Mbappe has slowly regained his best form.
In 31 appearances, he has so far scored 21 goals and provided three assists. He has also already won two trophies with the Madrid giants, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
Mbappe scored his first hat trick for Real Madrid during the La Liga showdown against Valladolid on January 25. Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has now spoken about the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's exceptional form. He was quoted by Diario SPORT:
Between a lot, a little… A lot, a lot is a lot, huh? As for football, let me admit that this young man is very good. It scares me a lot, yes, yes.- Joan Gaspart
Gaspart was also asked if he'd have signed Kylian Mbappe for Barcelona and his short and crisp answer was:
Yesterday.- Joan Gaspart
Last year, Gaspart was asked whether he'd swap Mbappe and Lamine Yamal the opposite way. His answer was negative as Gaspart told El Chiringuito:
No. I would not. An exchange? Yamal is neither better nor worse, he is different. For some he is better and for others he is worse. His value is not age, it is the quality he has.- Joan Gaspart
The Latest Real Madrid News
Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game
Jude Bellingham Makes Humorous Comment As He Wishes Aurelien Tchouameni A Happy Birthday
Journalist Claims Real Madrid ‘Could Take’ Newcastle United Star In Sensational Deal
Kylian Mbappe Betters Cristiano Ronaldo Feat For Real Madrid With Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid