Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Deserved Penalty In 3-3 Draw Against Rayo Vallecano
Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Real Madrid deserved a penalty for a foul on Vinicius Jr during the 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano. The away game ended in a 3-3 draw for Los Blancos on Saturday. Unai Lopez (4') and Abdul Mumin (36') gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. Fede Valverde (39') and Jude Bellingham (45') managed to make it 2-2 before Rodrygo snatched the lead with a stunning strike (56').
Isi Palazon (64') made it 3-3 for the hosts and the game ended in a stalemate. Vinicius Jr came on as a substitute for Brahim Diaz in the 63rd minute. He was on the receiving end of a challenge in the 80th minute inside the Rayo Vallecano box. While there were strong appeals, no penalty was given to Los Blancos. Ancelotti claimed after the game that his side deserved a spot-kick for the foul. He told the media (via Real Madrid's website):
The penalty seemed very clear to me. Vini Jr. didn't start because he had played 90 minutes in the Champions League and after his injury we wanted him to play in the second half, where there was a bit less intensity. Vini did well, he played well and had chances to score. He played a good game.- Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid now have 37 points from 17 matches, one less than league leaders Barcelona. They are set to return to action on December 18, against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup. Los Blancos' next La Liga game is set for December 22, against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.
