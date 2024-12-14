Real Madrid Looking To Extend Superstar They Feel Is ‘Best in the World'
Real Madrid are considering extending Thibaut Courtois' contract and believe that the Belgian goalkeeper is the best in the world.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano outlined what Los Blancos plan on doing in the summer transfer market. Apart from signing a new central defender, they are also keen on bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The club is keen to extend Courtois' dealas his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-25 season. Courtois signed for Los Blancos in 2018 and has since made 253 appearances, keeping 103 clean sheets. This season, he has played 18 matches, keeping seven clean sheets. Speaking about Courtois' contract situation, Romano said on his YouTube channel:
Real Madrid firmly believe that Courtois is still the best goalkeeper in the world. At the moment they have not received any direct bid for Courtois from Saudi Arabia. The interest from there is already two years that they like Courtois. But at the moment Real Madrid’s intention is talking to Courtois and trying to extend his contract.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano further added that Real Madrid are guaranteed to put a new deal on the table in 2025. Courtois has been a brick wall between the sticks for Los Blancos since his 2018 move from Chelsea. The goalkeeper has so far won 13 trophies with Los Merengues, including two UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, and more. The 32-year-old remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.
