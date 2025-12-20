Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Game Between Real Madrid And Sevilla

The final game of 2025 for Real Madrid takes place on December 20 as they face Sevilla at the Bernabeu. A win gives them a chance to cut the gap to just one point with Barcelona playing the next day.

The bad news first for Xabi Alonso was that Fede Valverde was ruled out of the game due to an injury. It's not known how serious it is, but he hopes he will be back after the new year. It does mean he will not play at right-back. Raul Asencio is back after he missed the Copa del Rey game due to illness. He starts the game despite David Jiménez performing well in his absence.

Antonio Rudiger comes back. into the side at center-back after being rested against Talavera, he partners with Dean Huijsen. Fran Garcia is also back after suspension, and comes in for Álvaro Carreras, who is serving the final game of his suspension.

Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni also return to the starting lineup after starting on the bench in the Copa del Rey. Arda Guler keeps his place after a string of performances in midweek.

Kylian Mbappe starts again as he looks for two goals to break Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar year goalscoring record. Vinicius Jr. captains the side in Valverde's absence. Rodrygo also gets another start after scoring twice in two starts.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Sevilla:

1. Courtois

17. Asencio

22. Rudiger

24. Huijsen

20. F. Garcia

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

11. Rodrygo

10. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

