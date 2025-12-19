Transcript: Xabi Alonso Swerves Yearly Grade Question Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Despite the Copa del Rey in midweek, there is still plenty of criticism aimed at Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. He and the team have a chance to reduce that over the winter break as they face Sevilla at the Bernabeu on December 20.

Alonso had to field questions about the performances, but avoided one about how he would grade the year since he took charge.

All games are big for Los Blancos, but this feels extra important with a two-week winter break. A loss here would make it an uncomfortable time for the team and the coach.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Sevilla. Read on to know what he said (viaRealMadrid.com).

It's the last game of the year and of this demanding block in which we've had to play a lot of games. We want to finish well, get our third win and go away with good sensations to start 2026 with energy and optimism for all the upcoming challenges. We're facing a tough opponent. Sevilla demand a lot from you. They play with a lot of one-on-one situations. They are really up for duels. But we're playing at home, and we want the fans to enjoy it." Xabi Alonso

Q: Maximum demand from the club:

Alonso: "From the beginning and from the first conversations we have had a close relationship, of trust, respect and affection. We know what the project is and what the objectives are. The demand is maximum, but it's a long road; there will be good and not so good moments. We're on the verge of the last game to finish the year well and start the next one with determination."

Q: On Rodrygo:

Alonso: "It's been wonderful to see what he's given us in the last two games, the performance and the balance he's given us. He's got good control and gives continuity to the game. He's a good team player both between the lines and in tight spaces. We have to get the ball to him; we want to be more consistent in that. Rodrygo can play in all three positions, right, centre and left, it depends on the needs we have. He's in a good moment, and I'm very happy for him. He deserves it."

Q: Playing with three strikers:

Alonso: "We have done it before, more with Gonzalo, but Endrick played well the other day. It frees up those spaces for Mbappé and the wingers. When we can set up games with defences that are a bit deeper or when we have to accumulate more people in the box, we know the good moves they have. We can also make short breaks to free Mbappé, Vini Jr, Güler or Bellingham. We have to combine the individual quality of the players with the collective quality we want to give them."

Q: Grades for the year:

Alonso: "The first thing is to win and then play as well as possible. Grades come at the end of the year. We are still in the middle of the year, and it is too early to make assessments. Besides, it's not up to me to give myself a grade."

Q: Sickbay

Alonso: "Yes, there were players who were able to participate today and others that we will make decisions about tomorrow morning, when we have a light training session. I can't give a final assessment of what will happen in the squad. We're waiting for all of them because we need them; the more we get back, the better. Little by little, we're getting people back."

Q: Vini Jr.'s streak

Alonso: "Of course, we talk and work with him. It's a question of games and moments. He's been very close to scoring; I have no doubt that he'll get there. Hopefully it will come as soon as possible, and hopefully it will be tomorrow."

Q: How are you feeling?

Alonso: "I'm fine. I'm going to see my family soon, but I've seen more of you in the last few months. I'm full of energy and strength. It's been a very demanding period; we've played nine games in a row. Tomorrow we want to finish on a high note so that we can go into the break feeling more relaxed and start 2026 with the strength, firmness and desire to move forward."

Q: Press conferences

Alonso: "It's part of the job. Don't think that I come here to suffer; I take it very normally. If you think that here, in this job, there aren't moments of all kinds, you're wrong. It's not a problem at all for me."

Q: Is patience incompatible with being demanding?

Alonso: "We know that we always aspire to everything. We know what the ultimate goal is. In that process, what we want to do and how we want to build it is fundamental. In that sense, we're all united, from the president to the player and all the people who are working on it. The effort we're putting in is unquestionable."

Q: Images from the dugout in Talavera

Alonso: "I haven't seen them. At that moment, what we wanted was to get through the tie, and we did. Since yesterday, we've been thinking about Sevilla. It was a game with a lot of emotions at the end, and it ended well, that's it."

Q: It's been 17 years since Sevilla last won at the Bernabéu

Alonso: "My objective is to win the game. That's what's in our heads. I had no idea about that statistic."

