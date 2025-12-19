Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's the final game of 2025 for Real Madrid, and it's been a year full of ups and downs. Los Blancos will be hoping to sign off with a win at home to Sevilla and at least stay within four points of leaders Barcelona, who play third-place Villarreal this weekend.

Xabi Alonso's side booked their place in the next round of the Copa del Rey, beating third-tier side Talavera 3-2. They were the dominant side, but lapses in concentration late on made the game much more nervous than it needed to be.

Their last La Liga game was a 2-1 win over Alaves, following back-to-back league losses to Celta Vigo and Manchester City in Europe. Again, it wasn't a stellar display, but getting results seems more important at the moment while the team finds its way under Alonso.

Sevilla sits in ninth place, 19 points behind Los Blancos in the standings. The problem for them is inconsistency, but on their day, they can beat anybody in the league. A few weeks back, they earned a 4-1 win over league leaders Barcelona. After that, they had two consecutive losses against teams near the bottom of the table, Mallorca and Real Sociedad.

In the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, they lost 1-0 against Alaves, but were unbeaten in their last two La Liga games, the latest a 4-0 win against Real Oviedo.

The two teams met in the final game of 2024 in the previous season at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid ran out 4-2 winners, and also won the reverse game 2-0. The last time Los Rojiblancos won at the Bernabéu was in 2008, so it hasn't been a pleasant away trip.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

Date Result May 18, 2025 Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid December 22, 2024 Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla February 25, 2024 Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla October 21, 2023 Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid May 27, 2023 Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News

Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are back in training but could still start on the bench after recent injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are both injured. Raul Asencio and Fede Valverde are suffering from flu/fever and will be assessed on matchday.

Fran Garcia is available after missing the last La Liga game through suspension. Álvaro Carreras is still out due to his red card; this will be his final game serving a two-game ban. Enndrick is also suspended, and he looks to be heading out on loan, so Los Blancos won't see him again until the summer.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -475

Draw: +600

Sevilla: +1200

Both teams to score:

Yes: -130

No: +105

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -500; Under: +295)

Sevilla: 1.5 (Over +310; Under: -575)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -2500

Sevilla or tie: +310

Real Madrid or Sevilla: -1000

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Date

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Disney+

