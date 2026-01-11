Confirmed Starting Lineup For Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final
It's the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final, and we have a repeat of the last three in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It's another El Clasico, with Real Madrid taking on Barcelona, with Los Blancos looking to be the new champions.
Xabi Alonso had a big question ahead of the final against their rivals, with Kylian Mbappe flying in from Madrid after recovering from his injury. However, he will start on the bench, and youngster Gonzalo Garcia will also not start for the third consecutive game. Guler comes in, with Jude Bellingham maybe playing as a false 9, or Vini Jr. and Rodrygo up top.
Club captain Dani Carvajal has been available to start 2026, but both times Al;onso has chosen Fede Valverde at right-back. That is the same again, as Carvajal has missed the past two months and likely wants to ease him back into the team.
There was a question mark over center-back Antonio Rudiger, who has been suffering from knee discomfort. His participation in the semi-final was in question, and he played 69 minutes. He starts on the bench, with Dean Huijsen at center-back and Raul Asencio.
Real Madrid starting lineup vs Barcelona:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
17. Asencio
24. Huijsen
18. Carreras
14. Tchouaméni
6. Camavinga
5. Bellingham
15. Guler
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
