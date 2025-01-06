Deportivo Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Arda Guler Shines in Copa del Rey Win
Real Madrid managed a 5-0 away win against Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. Arda Guler put on an impressive display, scoring twice.
Carlo Ancelotti fielded a second-string side for the game and the youngsters impressed. Federico Valverde (5'), Eduardo Camavinga (13'), Arda Guler (28', 88'), and Luka Modric (55') were on the scoresheet for Los Merengues.
In this article, we take a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid stars from the Copa del Rey knockout game.
Andriy Lunin-7: In a rare start, Andriy Lunin didn't have to do too much. He made one save and completed 17 total passes over the course of the game.
Lorenzo Aguado- 6.5: The youngster played 63 minutes in a great opportunity in the first team. Aguado made one interception and won four duels.
Raul Asencio- 7.5: Yet another impressive display from the academy product. He made three tackles, one interception, and won four duels. Asencio also made one last man tackle.
Diego Aguado- 6.5: Aguado made one interception and won one duel during the game against Deportivo Minera.
Fran Garcia- 9: Fran Garcia continues to impress for Real Madrid. He bagged two assists, made one interception, and made one tackle during the game.
Fede Valverde- 9: Valverde played only 45 minutes but inflicted enough damage. He scored a goal and bagged an assist before being hooked off.
Eduardo Camavinga- 8.5: An impressive display from Camavinga. He played 63 minutes, scored a goal, made one key pass, and also created a big chance. Camavinga completed 58 og his 60 attempted passes.
Luka Modric- 9: Modric played 63 minutes against Deportivo Minera. He scored once and completed 75 passes. Modric made three key passes during the game.
Arda Guler- 10: An all star display from Arda Guler as he showcased his full array of talent. Guler scored twice, made three dribbles, and completed 61 passes, including five key passes.
Endrick- 8: A rare start from Endrick in which the Brazilian failed to find the back of the net. However, he made some important contributions. Endrick completed five dribbles and also created four big chances.
Brahim Diaz- 7: Brahim Diaz bagged an assist before being taken off in the 63rd minute. He also had four shots on target in an overall impressive display.
Substitutes:
Dani Ceballos- 7.5
Lucas Vazquez- 7
Chema Andres- 6.5
Kylian Mbappe- 7
Vinicius Jr- 7
