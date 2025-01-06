Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk Confident Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Unaffected By Real Madrid Rumors
Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk is confident that rumors linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move to Real Madrid are not affecting the 26-year-old.
The England international noticeably struggled in Liverpool's English Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday. Notably, Alexander-Arnold's wayward pass allowed the Red Devils to break the deadlock. He was eventually substituted for Conor Bradley.
Speaking with the media after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Van Dijk was asked if the transfer speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold had impacted his performance. Here's what he had to say, per BBC Football.
"No. I am fine with it. Trent has his own people around him, his family and we are there as well. He wants to perform in the best way possible like we all do. That is the main focus."- Virgil Van Dijk
Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool contract is due expire at end of the season, is now eligible to talk to Real Madrid about a possible move in the summer. It has been suggested that the right-back is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos.
However, Liverpool have reportedly turned down a bid for Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid. It's currently unclear if the La Liga leaders will make a second offer before the end of the January transfer window.
