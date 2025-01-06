Kylian Mbappe Thinks He Should Have Won the Ballon d'Or In 2018
L'Equipe is reporting that Kylian Mbappe believes he should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2018. The current Real Madrid forward is yet to win the individual award in his career.
Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world for a while. However, he is yet to officially win an award solidifying his status.
A new report reveals that Mbappe believes he should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, a year when his current club teammate Luka Modric won it.
Back in 2018, Mbappe was still a teenager and used to play for PSG at the club level. That year, he helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Mbappe scored four goals and provided an assist in France's route to glory in 2018. He also helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title that year.
Modric, however, had a phenomenal year, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and helping Croatia reach the final of the World Cup in Russia.
Mbappe, meanwhile, is currently one of Los Blancos' main attackers. Since his summer move from PSG, the Frenchman has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across competitions.
He has already lifted two trophies with the club, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. He scored in both of those matches.
Real Madrid are in the running to win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles this season. Given Kylian Mbappe helps the team win those trophies, he could be a serious contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
