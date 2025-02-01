Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid: Match Highlights As Los Blancos Suffer Shock Defeat
Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol in their latest La Liga away clash on February 1.
The game was all square for the major part before Carlos Romero found the back of the net in the 85th minute for the Catalan club.
Los Blancos' impressive run of form came to an end as a result of the defeat. They remain atop the La Liga table despite the loss.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have 49 points from 22 matches and are one point clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Espanyol vs Real Madrid Match Highlights
This marked Los Blancos' first defeat in La Liga since December 4, when they were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Club. Ancelotti's side will return to action on February 5 to take on Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.
Los Merengues will play Atletico Madrid in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash next. The Madrid derby is set for Saturday, February 8.
Los Blancos managed a total 21 shots against Espanyol, including seven shots on target. They had 77% ball possession and completed a total of 793 passes. However, all the effort came in vain as Espanyol's goal came from only two shots on target.
The defeat marked Real Madrid's third in La Liga this season. They have won 15 of their 22 matches, drawing the other four. The Madrid derby is set to be a scintillating affair as the winner could potentially take a big lead in the La Liga 2024-25 title race.
