Former Scout Claims Real Madrid Are Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk
Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a summer move for Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold. Apart from that, Virgil van Dijk has also been mentioned as a player that Los Blancos could sign.
Van Dijk, much like Alexander-Arnold, will see his contract expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. He hasn't confirmed anything about his future yet.
Despite being 33, Van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in world football. He has been tipped to make a move to the Spanish capital yet again.
Former top-level scout Mick Brown has now shared his two cents on the matter. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:
I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t made progress towards a new contract. He’s one of the best centre-halves in the world. There is the looming figure of Real Madrid, which keeps coming up in these conversations. Their centre-backs have struggled with injuries this season, they’ve been short of options and a few of them are coming towards the end of their time there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid went in for Van Dijk on a free.- Mick Brown
He added:
They’ve been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they’ve been keeping tabs on Van Dijk too. If Alexander-Arnold decides to go there on a free, which he’s entitled to do, I could see Van Dijk making that move too. The supporters wouldn’t be happy, but I can see that being a major target for Madrid. When players like that become available on a free, Real Madrid are usually one of the first teams to come forward, and they could do so again here.- Mick Brown
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Ace Thibaut Courtois Wants a Return to Belgium’s National Team With 2026 World Cup in Sight
Real Madrid Transfer News: Wirtz, Vinicius, Rodrygo & Cordero & More - February 1, 2025
Official: Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wins La Liga Player of the Month
Vinicius Jr Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Career And His Future At The Club