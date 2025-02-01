Real Madrid CF ON SI

Former Scout Claims Real Madrid Are Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk could move from Liverpool to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a summer move for Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold. Apart from that, Virgil van Dijk has also been mentioned as a player that Los Blancos could sign.

Van Dijk, much like Alexander-Arnold, will see his contract expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. He hasn't confirmed anything about his future yet.

Despite being 33, Van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in world football. He has been tipped to make a move to the Spanish capital yet again.

Could Virgil van Dijk swap Liverpool for Real Madrid?
Former top-level scout Mick Brown has now shared his two cents on the matter. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t made progress towards a new contract. He’s one of the best centre-halves in the world. There is the looming figure of Real Madrid, which keeps coming up in these conversations. Their centre-backs have struggled with injuries this season, they’ve been short of options and a few of them are coming towards the end of their time there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid went in for Van Dijk on a free.

Mick Brown

He added:

They’ve been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they’ve been keeping tabs on Van Dijk too. If Alexander-Arnold decides to go there on a free, which he’s entitled to do, I could see Van Dijk making that move too. The supporters wouldn’t be happy, but I can see that being a major target for Madrid. When players like that become available on a free, Real Madrid are usually one of the first teams to come forward, and they could do so again here.

Mick Brown

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

