Real Madrid Suffer Key Defensive Injury In First-Half Against Espanyol
Real Madrid suffered a key defensive injury against Espanyol after just 15 minutes of the crucial La Liga game.
Center-back Antonio Rudiger was forced off with what appeared to be a knee injury. Young Spaniard Raul Asencio replaced the German.
Los Blancos players gathered around Rudiger with concern as he held his left leg. He was quickly replaced, which could be a long-term concern for Carlo Ancelotti.
David Alaba has just returned, but Ancelotti was already struggling in that area with Eder Militao out for the season.
The transfer window is still open until January 3, so if the tests come back tomorrow as a long-term concern, then Ancelotti may strike a last-minute deal to bring a player in at the position.
