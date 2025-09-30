FC Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappé Adds Hat-trick

Real Madrid bounced back from their defeat in the Madrid derby after securing a 5-0 away victory over FC Kairat on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. Goals from Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga, while Kylian Mbappé continued his exceptional run of form with a hat-trick, leading Xabi Alonso's side to victory.

The win secured Real Madrid's second consecutive win of the competition.

Real Madrid Thrash Kairat Thanks to Mbappé's Hat-trick

The first opportunity of the game came from the hosts on the first ball of the match after less than a minute of play, but Courtois easily saved Dastan Satpaev's header. Kairat quickly managed to put their foot on the ball, creating several half-chances and putting Los Blancos on the back foot early in the game.

In the following 10 minutes, Xabi Alonso's side regained control of the ball, patiently building up their plays, leading to their first significant opportunity of the game through Vinicius Junior. Through on goal, the Brazilian's scuffed his effort wide of Kalmurza's post. Piling on the pressure on the hosts, Madrid was awarded a penalty after a foul on Mastantuono in the box. Kylian Mbappé stepped up and dispatched the spot kick to give the lead to the visitors after 25 minutes.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Los Merengues remained dominant on the ball in the last 20 minutes of the first half (71% possession). Still, the Spanish giants failed to convert several chances to double their advantage before halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Kylian Mbappé netted his second goal of the night after a fantastic assist from Thibault Courtois, which was his first career assist. The Frenchman left his marker trailing and slotted home his fourth goal of the Champions League campaign.

Despite the visitors' domination, Kairat kept pressing for a way back into the game and thought they had found it when awarded a penalty. Unfortunately for the hosts, the decision was swiftly overturned by VAR. Moments later, Mbappé struck again to seal his third of the match, making it his fourth hat-trick in the competition.

Raise your hand if you've scored 3 tonight.... ☺️👆 pic.twitter.com/c84ShzFNmJ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 30, 2025

Substitute Eduardo Camavinga scored the fourth in Madrid's dominant victory with the first Champions League goal of his career. Rodrygo's cross perfectly set up the Frenchman after some great buildup play. In the dying embers of the game, Brahim Diaz added his name to the scoresheet in Madrid's dominant display.

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

Up next, Real Madrid will face Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu as they will look to return to winning ways in La Liga following their success in Europe.

