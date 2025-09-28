Injury Update on Dani Carvajal, Who Will Play Right Back Against FC Kairat?

On September 27, Real Madrid suffered a tough defeat, losing 5-2 to their rivals, Atletico Madrid, in La Liga. It was the first defeat of the season under Xabi Alonso, after winning seven from seven in all competitions. There was also more injury news for the Spanish head coach.

Right-back and captain Dani Carvajal picked up an injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. The report from the Real Madrid website said the club would monitor his progress. The veteran is already ruled out of the Champions League game on Tuesday due to suspension, but Alonso will hope the injury is not too serious.

Who Could Play Right-Back in Dani Carvajal's Absence?

The 33-year-old has not been officially ruled out. However, Carvajal is suspended for the game against FC Kairat as he was sent off in Matchday 1 against Marseille. Trent Alexander-Arnold is still injured, meaning Xabi Alonso has a question to answer regarding the starting right back this Tuesday.

Before the Atletico Madrid defeat, Real Madrid played Levante. Alonso rested Dani Carvajal, with Raul Asencio starting at right-back. That appears to be the likely option again for the Spanish head coach. Despite his struggles during the Club World Cup, the 22-year-old put in a strong performance against Levante. With due respect to the opponents, it's not seen as a challenging game for Los Blancos, so ASencio should get the nod.

If it were a more formidable opponent, Alonso might have considered dropping midfielder Fede Valverde back into the defense. The Uruguayan had filled that role for several games last season when injuries struck the team. Valverde does not enjoy playing there, but as a team player, he does whatever job is assigned to him.

Alonso has also spoken about not wanting to play the vice captain at right-back, as he believes he loses the qualities that he brings to the midfield. Therefore, Asencio will likely start at right-back, and then hopefully Carvajal will be back for next weekend's La Liga game.

