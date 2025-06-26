FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid take on FC Salzburg in the final game of Group H, with the winner assured of progressing in first place. Both teams are sitting on four points, with Los Blancos having a slightly better goal difference.

A draw would mean Xabi Alonso's team would progress, but it would also allow the Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal to escape first place. However, they would need to beat Pachuca by three goals to propel themselves into first place. For Salzburg, a draw would put them in a challenging position, requiring the other game to finish in a draw or for the Saudi team to win by only one goal, as well as other factors coming into play.

A win for the Austrian team would put Real Madrid in the same situation, so Alonso will play for the win. The two teams have met before this past season. It was under Carlo Ancelotti in the UEFA Champions League, where they won 5-1 in the group phase.

Both games kick off at the same time, as is the usual case with final games in the group stages. If Real Madrid manage to make it through, and they are expected to, they will face either Juventus or Manchester City.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

FC Salzburg: +750

Draw: +500

Real Madrid: -340

Both teams to score:

Yes: -160

No: +125

Total goals:

FC Salzburg: 1.5 (Over: +235; Under: -380)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -425; Under: +255)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1600

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid: -800

FC Salzburg or tie: +265

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid know they need a win to guarantee progression to the Round of 16, but Xabi Alonso feels comfortable not rushing star striker Kylian Mbappe back from his illness. The Frenchman missed the first two games and is now back in training with the team. Young forward Gonzalo Garcia has done a good job in his absence.

The weather is set to be hot and humid again, with a chance of rain. It's the same for both teams, and despite the temperature, Los Blancos and FC Salzburg have dealt with it well in the first two games.

Despite being under a different head coach and at the Santiago Bernabeu, the team has shown that it can beat the Austrian league runners-up. The game finished 5-1, and the team is arguably a stringer in defense with the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Rail Asencio is suspended for the game, but the strength of the squad is on display, with Antonio Rudiger likely to come in.

If Alonso's team plays like they did against Pachuca, having a player less for 83 minutes, then they should have too much for FC Salzburg. Another three points and top spot is expected and should be the result.

Prediction: Real Madrid

