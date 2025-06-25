FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Club World Cup Game

Real Madrid will face FC Salzburg in the final group stage game knowing a point will secure passage to the Round of 16. A win will guarantee they top the group and could face either Manchester City or Juventus.

Los Blancos are heavy favorites for the game which is possibly why Kylain Mbappe is not being risked for the game. The Frenchman missed the first two games with an illness, but is back with the squad. However, they hope he will be 100% for the knockout rounds.

Raul Asencio is also not in the squad due to his red card against Pachuca. Antonio Rudiger could start alongside Dean Huijsen.

Real Madrid Squad vs RB Salzburg:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fran González.

Defenders: Trent, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Youssef, Jacobo Ramón.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Chema, Mario Martín.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Brahim, Gonzalo, Víctor Muñoz.

