Real Madrid Willing to Pay Reduced Price for Liverpool Star This Summer (Report)

Real Madrid are looking to add another Liverpool player to their squad this summer, following Trent Alexander-Arnold to the club. Los Blancos are looking at center-back Ibrahima Konate, who is having contract issues at the moment.

The Frenchman is contracted to the club until 2026, and talks are ongoing to extend his stay at the Premier League champions. It has been reported by multiple news outlets that Konate has turned down the club's first offer, putting Real Madrid on alert.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are willing to pay a reduced fee this summer, as Konate only has 12 months remaining on his contract. The figure mentioned is around $34 million (£25 million), which would be way lower than his valuation. However, they could receive zero if he runs his contract down and leaves on a free transfer in 2026.

It's a strategy Real Madrid have used plenty recently, with Kylian Mbappe joining for free after his contract expired at PSG. They were going to do the same with Alexander-Arnold, but paid a small fee so he could feature at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish club significantly admires the 26-year-old Frenchman, but they are not the only team to do so. PSG are also reportedly interested, looking for an experienced defender to partner Marquinhos and replace him when he moves on. He may also stay at Liverpool as negotiations continue.

