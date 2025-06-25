FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid face the Austrian side FC Salzburg in their final group game of the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos know a draw will be enough to qualify for the knockout stages, but a win will mean they top the group. If they make it to the next stage, they will play either Manchester City or Juventus, depending on how they finish in their group.

Both Salzburg and Madrid sit on four points, with Xabi Alonso's team ahead due to a better goal difference. That is why a draw will be enough, but if Al-Hilal beats Pachuca by more than two goals, they will top the group.

It would also put the Austrian side in danger, as a win by more than one goal for the Saudi Professional League side would mean they would be eliminated. That means they will need a win to ensure qualification.

Real Madrid is coming off a fantastic 3-1 win over Pachuca, playing 83 minutes of the game with 10 men, with Raul Asencio sent off. FC Salzburg earned a point against Al-Hilal, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. It's going to be an exciting finale, with both games kicking off simultaneously.

The two teams have met previously, in the 2024-25 league phase of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid won 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, thanks to braces from the Brazilian pair Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, and a goal from Kylian Mbappé. Mads Bidstrup grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

Real Madrid Team News vs FC Salzburg

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be back from his illness for the game, but it's unclear if he will start. If he has recovered fully, then he likely will, with Real Madrid needing a result to confirm qualification to the Round of 16. Raul Asencio is suspended for the game, with Antonio Rudiger possibly starting alongside Dean Huijsen.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao continue to train with the team after long-term injuries but have not featured yet, suggesting they are still a little off playing a part in games.

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Friday, June 27, 2025 GMT/CET)

FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid Time

Time: 9:00 p.m. local time, 6:00 p.m. PST, 2:00 a.m. GMT, June 27)

How To Watch & Live Stream FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid

United States: DAZN, TUDN.com, TNT USA.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

