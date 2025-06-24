Franco Mastontuono Reveals Xabi Alonso’s Influence in Real Madrid Move

Franco Mastantuono is the new wonderkid in Real Madrid's ranks, having completed a move to Los Blancos, but is currently playing for River Plate during the Club World Cup. He will join the club on his 18th birthday in August.

Mastantuono is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the world. The expectations are high and the player has now opened up on what it means to join such a big club at such a young age.

He also reflected on how Xabi Alonso helped him make the career choice. Speaking to DAZN in a recent interview, he said (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

Any player in the world dreams of playing for River Plate and Real Madrid. I want to leave River Plate on a high note because it’s given me everything, and I’m very grateful. My focus is on River Plate and trying to win the tournament Franco Mastantuono

After his move to Real Madrid, Mastontuono will play under Xabi Alonso, who has replaced Carlo Ancelotti. Mastantuono said on Alonso:

The way he spoke to me was incredible, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. The conversation was very influential because having the manager want you is a significant vote of confidence for a player. Leaving a club like River Plate isn’t easy, and his words really motivated me to make that leap. Franco Mastantuono

Mastantuono is delighted to have the opportunity to play for a club like Real Madrid at such a young age. He said:

Playing for Madrid is a dream come true. I don’t need to put into words what that club is like; we all know what it is. It’s the club that has won the most in Europe and the best club in the world. It’s a new challenge in my life, a very nice one. Franco Mastantuono

At Real Madrid, though, Mastantuono will have competition. The club have players like Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and more, who offer a similar profile. Hence, the Argentine wonderkid will need to prove his mettle to get regulat first team time.

