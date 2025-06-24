Real Madrid Star Wants Move to Manchester City (Report)

Real Madrid are set to continue their spending after the FIFA Club World Cup, having already brought in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, they may need to acquire some funds from sales to help with Xabi Alonso's squad vision.

One name that continues to be mentioned is forward Rodrygo, who would bring in a hefty amount of money, around $105 million (€90 million). There is still uncertainty about whether he will leave, with the decision pending after the ongoing tournament.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Brazilian has been linked with several teams, many of which are based in the Premier League. Spanish publication Cadena SER have reported that Rodrygo would love to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Spanish head coach is also said to be a big admirer of the 24-year-old.

Arsenal are the side that have been continuously linked with a move for Rodrygo as they push for a winger. It could be a move that favours the Brazilian who would prefer to play from the left, with the London side able to offer him that. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also teams that have been mentioned as potential destinations for a move.

IMAGO / PhotoCero5

The noise coming out of the club is that Real Madrid would love to keep hold of Rodrygo, with Alonso seeing him as a vital part of the squad. However, if he wants to bring players in, they need to raise funds. We will see if the Brazilian is the departure to make new signings.

