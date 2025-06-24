Arda Guler's Former Head Coach Reveals Why He Sees Him as the Heir to Luka Modric

Arda Guler started the second Club World Cup game for Real Madrid, scoring in the 3-1 win over Pachuca. Since arriving at the club in 2023 as an 18-year-old, the Turkish international struggled to break into the first team under Carlo Ancelotti. However, he had a good run in the final games, showcasing his talent.

New head coach Xabi Alonso sees a bright future for Guler, who is said to be looking to play him in midfield rather than at the RW position. Many have talked about the now 20-year-old being a superstar in the making, and he may finally get to show that under Alonso.

One man who knows him very well is former Fenerbahce head coach Vítor Pereira, who gave Guler his debut at the Turkish club. He spoke to Marca and revealed the skill set that makes him a possible heir to Luka Modric when he leaves after the Club World Cup.

I always saw him more as an '8' or a '10 ' because of his ability to unbalance between the lines, but he also has that ability to manage the ball, position himself and execute. He's intelligent, he looks for solutions before receiving, he can play short and long, he has the final passes, he shoots from outside... He understands the game and is always looking to learn more. Of course I can see him playing in Modric's place. Vítor Pereira

Pereira also spoke about his development in the four years since his debut at the age of 16. He is impressed with how he has matured in such a short space of time.

I haven't followed his physical development in detail, but he's more mature. When he debuted, he wanted to show off his skills, and it's normal that he sometimes took more risks than necessary. But now, with time, feeling more comfortable and also feeling that the rest of his teammates see him as an important player, he has everything it takes to become a top-level player. Vítor Pereira

