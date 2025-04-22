Getafe vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid are set to face 12th-placed Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum in La Liga action on April 23, just three days ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26.
Over the weekend, Los Blancos edged past fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to Federico Valverde's stoppage-time winner. It keeps Los Merengues four points behind Hansi Flick's Barcelona with six games remaining in the league.
Ahead of this crucial game in the title race, French internationals Kylian Mbappé and Ferland Mendy made their return to team training following their injuries. However, they won't feature against Los Azulones while focusing on a return to action for the Copa del Rey on Saturday.
Additionally, Carlo Ancelotti may be tempted to rotate his squad, as he suggested during his pre-game press conference, to avoid any injury setbacks ahead of the final against Barcelona. Here is the predicted lineup for Real Madrid ahead of the game against city rivals Getafe.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper has been excellent since returning from injury recently, and he should start against Getafe tomorrow.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - The Spaniard has had difficulties in this position this season and has seen midfielder Federico Valverde being Ancelotti's preferred option in big games. However, the Uruguay international should be rested before the Copa Del Rey final on Saturday.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German defender should start and partner with Alaba in the heart of Madrid's defence while Asencio is rested ahead of the final.
CB: David Alaba - The Austria international behind Rudiger and Raul Asencio in the center-back hierarchy this season will likely not start in the final on Saturday and should, therefore, begin against Los Azulones.
LB: Fran Garcia - Fran Garcia is set to start against Getafe, though his coach might opt for Camavinga or Alaba at this position while the Spaniard is rested.
CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman is Madrid's midfield anchor this season despite his numerous stints in defense. In their last outing, he put up another solid performance against Bilbao and will be expected to reproduce this performance against Getafe.
CM: Luka Modric - His coach might be tempted to rest Modric ahead of the Copa del Rey final. Still, his importance in Madrid's system has been increasing lately and the Croatian will certainly start this game and be substituted after 60 minutes.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - The Frenchman could earn a starting berth against Getafe. However, Ancelotti might give Dani Ceballos more minutes ahead of the Copa del Rey final.
RW: Arda Guler - With Ancelotti set to rotate his squad, the Turkish international could start against Getafe while Rodrygo or Vini Jr. is rested.
LW: Vini Jr. - Vinicius Junior might be rested for this game; Ancelotti will not rotate his squad too much as they continue their chase of Barcelona.
ST: Endrick - Since joining Real Madrid last summer, the Brazilian international has been given limited opportunities to shine and showcase his talent. However, Kylian Mbappé's absence may give him another chance.
