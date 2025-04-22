Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Getafe vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid are set to play Getafe in a La Liga away clash on Wednesday, April 23. Los Blancos are currently second in the table with 69 points from 32 matches, four behind leaders Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Getafe are 12th with 39 points from 32 matches, eight points above the relegation places. It's a crucial game for both Madrid sides in La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On Getafe and his team
Ancelotti: We all know how Getafe play: intense football, very well organised, with a lot of duels... They're a very strong team with clear ideas. We're expecting this type of game. I think we're ready and up for it. The end of the season is approaching, and the games are becoming increasingly important for all teams because we've got a lot at stake and we want to keep going.
I think the problem we've had this season is quite obvious. There's not much to say. We've lost two key players at the back who have been difficult to replace. We've changed our style of play a bit. We have players with different characteristics, and we've had difficulty finding the right balance, which I hope we can find in this final stretch because we have a lot at stake. In the games we have left, if we don't have balance, we'll find it difficult to win. If we do, we could win.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy
Ancelotti: They're not ready for tomorrow's game. They'll train over the next few days, and I hope they'll be available for Saturday's game.
Q: Starting XI
Ancelotti: Tomorrow's starting XI will be decided based on how the players are feeling after Sunday night. I think they've recovered quite well in training today, but some are still a bit tired, which is quite normal. We'll see tomorrow.
Q: His future if Real Madrid win La Liga and Copa del Rey
Ancelotti: In football, anything is possible. I'm not surprised by anything, so anything can happen. Q:I don't have any grudges against anyone or anything. I love this bench. I loved the first stage, and I'm loving this second one. I'd like this to continue as long as possible. If one day it ends, I'll be grateful and I'll take my hat off to this club, nothing else.
Q: On fans booing Mbappe
Ancelotti: I've read about it, but I didn't hear it. He's bothered by the injury because he can't help the team, and he's trying everything to be available on Saturday.
Q: On Endrick
Ancelotti: He's progressing and working very well. He's playing more now because there are games where we need his strength and quality.
Q: On El Clasico
Ancelotti: The two titles we have at stake, not counting the Club World Cup, depend on beating Barcelona. That's the only question mark we have at the moment. If we want to win both competitions, we have to win these two games. We'll have to start well in the next game and focus on the Cup final. We're confident we can do it and achieve it. Obviously, we have to change something in this regard, and we're going to change something.
Q: On personal moment
Ancelotti: I'm very happy at the club. The club is aware that it's been a more difficult year. Obviously, more difficult than last year. It's very rare to have a season like last year. Together we're dealing with the difficulties and trying to manage them. The honeymoon continues. I'm very happy and content, under a lot of pressure, but that's the way it is. At this point in the season there's a lot of pressure. Success is very close and it's normal and obvious that the stress and pressure increase. Stress is fuel for me, it doesn't bother me, and it gives me more energy to think about things. Until I get up in the morning, everything is fine (laughs).
Q: On team management
Ancelotti: I've been asked this many times. In Italian, they say ‘un refren’. Every time there are problems, they tell you about the left hand. It also happened in my first spell here, too much left-hand. I try to manage relationships with people by being myself. I've got angry a lot this season, but that doesn't mean I have a heavy hand. My character is to have an open relationship with people on the same level. To do that, it's essential to have respect and be respected. That's happened here, even now when times are tough.
I'm left-handed because no one has ever dealt with me with their right hand. Not my father, not my coaches, not my teacher, no one. Many times at other clubs, they told me I had to use the whip. I'm not capable of that. Sign another coach if you think that's the way to manage people, with the whip. For me, that's not the way.
Q: If he's working on next season's signings
Ancelotti: Here, we have never thought about signings during the season. This club always thinks about signings at the end of the season.
Q: On the squad
Ancelotti: Could things be done better? Yes, I would say so. I'm responsible for some mistakes. This is an assessment we can make at the end of the season, and hopefully, this consideration, which may be correct, will take a back seat.
Q: La Liga fixtures ahead of the Copa del Rey final
Ancelotti: I'm not complaining about this because it can happen. These are situations. We couldn't play on Tuesday because Athletic also played on Thursday and Sunday. We couldn't play on Saturday and then on Tuesday. It's fine because we have enough time to recover. We also play very close by and don't have to travel, although it could be played at a better time, because at 9:30pm a lot of people are asleep. Let's hope my players don't fall asleep tomorrow.
Q: On Fran Garcia
Ancelotti: He's improved. He's played more and has always performed well. The fact that I played Camavinga in some games was because of the different characteristics that the two have. Camavinga is used to playing a little more inside, and Fran uses the wings very well to play on the outside. Sometimes, when you play with Vini Jr. on the outside, he finds it more difficult to show his quality. In this sense, in some games I played Camavinga as a full-back.
Q: His role in the cup final
Ancelotti: They seem to be better than us, but a final is a final. It's unpredictable. To put Madrid as the underdog in a final seems a bit exaggerated to me.
