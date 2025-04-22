Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid are back in La Liga action three days after their 1-0 win over Athletic Club. They take on Madrid-based Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum, looking to keep pace in the league title race.
Los Blancos needed a stoppage-time wonder strike from Fede Valverde to see off fourth-place Athletic on Sunday, keeping them four points behind Barcelona. This type of victory could give Real a boost in confidence for the final part of the season. It's a big week for the club, with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final after the Getafe game.
Barca play 24 hours earlier against Mallorca, so Real Madrid would know the number of points they trailed by ahead of their game. Whatever the situation, every league game is a must-win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Getafe sit in the middle of the standings but are only seven points above the relegation places. Six points from their last six games should be more than enough to keep them in the top division next season. They have won just one of their previous four games, beating Real Valladolid 4-0. In the previous game, they lost 1-0 to Espanyol, playing the last 30 minutes with ten men.
Los Blancos have won their last six league games against the Azulones and have lost just one of their previous 22 meetings. The reverse game at the Santiago Bernabeu finish 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Kylain Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
Here are the past five league meetings between Real Madrid and Getafe.
Date
Result
December 1, 2024
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
February 1, 2024
Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid
September 2, 2023
Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe
May 13, 2023
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
October 8, 2022
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Getafe
Carlo Ancelotti has Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy back in training after injuries. However, he has confirmed they both won't feature against Getafe, focusing on a return for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.
Dani Ceballos started against Athletic after being injured for two months. He may be rested ahead of the final against Barcelona. Ancelotti has also mentioned the possibility of rotating, with Endrick having a chance to start.
Real Madrid vs Getafe Date
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Real Madrid vs Getafe Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 9:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Getafe
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
