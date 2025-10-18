Getafe vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash

It's another Madrid derby for Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid take on 11th-placed Getafe on the road. Their record is a strong one against Azulones, but they are aware of the dangers of their opponents.

Head coach Xabi Alonso had a long list of injured defenders before the international break, and that was made worse by Dean Huijsen, who is now unavailable for the game. It has meant the Spaniard has only been able to name five defenders in the squad for the short trip.

The good news is that Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono are available for the game. They returned to the club early from their respective nations after picking up minor injuries. It is unknown if they will start with two big games coming after this weekend's game against Juventus in the UCL and the first El Clasico of the season.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian has been excellent in goal, but has not kept a clean sheet in the last three La Liga games. Hopefully, that will change in this game.

RB: Fede Valverde - With both right-backs injured, there is a decision for Xabi Alonso. Vaverde played their against Villarreal and could do the same again. However, Raul Asencio is also an option.

CB: Eder Militao - With so many injuries, Militao is again going to be the leader of the back four, but who will be his partner at center-back?

CB: Raul Asencio- Carreras may shift over to center-back like he did against Levante. However, Raul Asencio looks the likely option, with Alonso likely not wanting to make too much disruption to the back four.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - As mentioned, the Spanish left-back could partner with Militao at center-back, with Fran Garcia getting the start at left-back. However, Alonso might prefer not to see too many changes to his defense.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder has been one of the best performers under Alonso, and looks set to start once again in a midfield three.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The 22-year-old is still far from fully fit and far from his best. However, getting minutes is the only way to change that for Bellingham.

CM: Arda Guler - The young Turkish international has been excellent in his new role, but is still learning. It would not be a surprise to see him rested, but with Valverde possibly dropping into right-back, he will likely start.

RW Brahim Diaz - Franco Mastantuono is in the squad, but after playing so many games and picking up an injury during the international break, he could start on the bench. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz could benefit, with the latter getting a chance.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. has slowly been building his confidence, and the two goals in the last game could be a sign he is playing his way back to form again.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The in-form forward has been confirmed fit for the game and will look to add to his nine goals this season in La Liga. Will that be from the start or coming on as a substitute?

