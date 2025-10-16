Real Madrid Reportedly Considering Major Shift in Ownership Structure

The ownership of Real Madrid is poised to undergo a significant shake-up. Since being founded in 1902, the famous white club have been owned by their socios (club members).

It's a structure that only three other clubs follow (Athletic Club, Osasuna, and Barcelona), but Los Blancos could be about to move away from. However, that would mean a vote to approve such a historic change in the ownership structure.

A report by Dermot Corrigan from The Athletic reveals that discussions are underway to make those changes. This is despite past comments from club President Florentino Perez, suggesting that external investors buying stakes in the club would hold them back.

Possible Change in Direction for Real Madrid Ownership

Sources close to The Athletic, who asked to speak anonymously due to not having permission to speak about the matter, have revealed a possible change of stance by Florentino Perez.

The 78-year-old is set to present the plans as soon as this year at the upcoming 2025 general assembly. No date has been revealed, but it shouldn't be too long away, given we're in October; by the end of November has been mentioned.

The article mentions splitting the club into two entities: the football side and the business side. This would mean that the social members would still own the football club, while investors would purchase shares in the business side of Real Madrid. The 50+1 model, the Bundesliga ownership rule designed to ensure members retain a majority stake in clubs, has also been discussed.

There are still several things to iron out before such a significant change is implemented, with tax and legal reasons to consider. However, there is a huge anticipation inside and outside the club that the move could happen sooner rather than later.

