Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

It's been two weeks since we last saw Real Madrid, thanks to the October international break. Xabi Alonso's side take on Madrid-based Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium.

Los Blancos sit top of the table before the Matchday 9 schedule, but Barcelona can jump above them as they play 24 hours earlier. However, a win for the white team will ensure they will stay ahead of their rivals before the first El Clasico of the season next weekend.

In the previous game, Real Madrid beat a good Villarreal team 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. A brace from Vinicius Jr. and a goal from Kylian Mbappe, who continues his impressive streak, scoring nine goals in the eight games this season.

Getafe had a great start to the season, winning the opening two games. Since then, they have won once in six games, drawing two and losing three. In the previous match, they lost 2-1 at Osasuna, with a 90th-minute goal preventing them from their third straight 1-1 draw.

The previous games between the two have seen Real Madrid dominate. Getafe's last win came in 2022, a 1-0 home win. Since then, they have met seven times in La Liga, with Azulones scoring just once and losing all seven games. In 40 matches, Getafe have only been victorious six times and drawn four.

Here are the last five results between the two teams.

Date Result April 23, 2025 Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid December 1, 2024 Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe February 1, 2024 Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid September 2, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe May 13, 2023 Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe

Real Madrid Team News vs Getafe

There were big question marks over both Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono, who both returned from international duty early with injuries. Xabi Alonso has confirmed both are in a good place and are in the matchday squad. However, will they be fit enough to start, or risk it ahead of the El Clasico next week and Juventus in the Champions League in midweek?

Dean Huijsen is not available for the game as they hope the young center-back could be ready for next weekend's big game. Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy are also out.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Getafe: +600

Draw: +370

Real Madrid: -225

Both teams to score:

Yes: +115

No: -145

Total goals:

Getafe: 1.5 (Over:+390 ; Under:-750)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -165 ; Under: +115)

Double chance:

Getafe or tie: +185

Getafe or Real Madrid: -525

Real Madrid or tie: -1000

Getafe vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2025

Getafe vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 3:15 p.m. BST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Getafe vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

