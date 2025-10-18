Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Getafe vs Real Madrid in La Liga

It's another inter-city derby for Real Madrid as they face Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium on October 19. Heading into Matchday 9, Xabi Alonso's side hold the top spot, with Barcelona looking to leapfrog them as they play on October 18.

Getafe sit in mid-table, and Alonso knows how much of a dangerous team they can be. He also gave an update on the players who returned from international duty with injuries and knocks.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the Madrid Derby in La Liga. Read on to know what he said (viaReal Madrid).

“Everyone who was with the national team, except for Huijsen, who had to return early, has returned well. Some have had shorter trips and others longer, but they have arrived well and have been able to train. Getafe is always a demanding away game, they are a very competitive team, with a coach who knows how to get the best out of them and work on it. It is always a very demanding game there.” Xabi Alonso

Q: On the match in Miami

Alonso: “My opinion is the same as it was two months ago. We're against the match; we believe it corrupts the competition. There hasn't been unanimous agreement among all the participants to play it on a neutral ground. There hasn't been any consultation. The protests are positive because many clubs share that same sentiment. We're against this decision being made unilaterally."

"If there's unanimous agreement and all the participants believe it can happen, go ahead, but that's not the case. The decisions that need to be made to prevent it from happening have already been made by others. But our opinion is the same.”

Q: The squad's punctuality

Alonso: "In any locker room, respect and discipline are essential. We have our day-to-day dynamics. It's important because we have a very demanding schedule and we have to respect them. The players understand them and carry them out well. Then we have an internal regime, of course."

Q: Asencio's role

Alonso: "He has great anticipation and a lot of power in duels. The more effective he is and the better he knows how to use them, that's a quality he has. The mistakes that were made at the Club World Cup can happen, but what he's played this season has been at a good level and he's been reliable. He's had to play a little more out wide or in the center; he has that flexibility. He's competitive, which is the gene that many of the Fábrica players have . That's noticeable, and he has room for improvement. The bad feeling from the World Cup is now behind us for everyone. He's a reliable player and he's available."

Q: The formation

Alonso: "It's very good news that Mendy is here. He needs time training, getting playing time, and, above all, not having any setbacks. He'll need weeks to get ready, but another option opens up for us. Fran García can play either wing or full-back, and Carreras can play at full-back or center-back, and so can Mendy. We've done it in the past, and we're sure we'll do it again; when remains to be seen."

Q: Next block of matches

Alonso: “For me, the next block is always the toughest. In this one, we want to keep making progress, both in La Liga and the Champions League. We want to be consistent and perform well. We're thinking about what's next, which is Getafe. We're not looking any further ahead, although we're aware of what's coming. So far, we've been pretty consistent and reliable, but we can't be complacent; every opponent is well prepared.”

Q: Ceballos' role as a playmaker

Alonso: "I've known him perfectly for a long time, and what he's giving us is what I thought he could give us. He won't be ready for tomorrow's game, but we hope to have him back soon. He has different characteristics in his way of understanding football and associating. Let's see if he can be ready for Wednesday."

Q: The Brazilians' performances with the national team

Alonso: "I watched the match against Korea. With us, Vini Jr. has played more as a winger than a striker, but we've also been able to use him in that position. Brazil used a rotation that worked very well in the match against Korea, with players who were mobile when it came to interpreting, and it's a possibility we can have in the future with other players we have."

Q: How is Mbappé?

Alonso: “His ankle is fine. He's in the squad and could start.”

Q: Regarding Del Bosque's statements

Alonso: "I have a lot of respect and affection for him. We have a very good relationship. He's been in this position many more years than I have. I'm just starting out, and I hope I can continue to improve over time. I listen very carefully to everything he says."

Q: Could Gonzalo and Endrick look for an exit?

Alonso: “Right now, that's not on my mind, nor has it happened. They're both ready to play. It's a position where the competition is very strong.”

Q: Bellingham at his best

Alonso: "He's been training and preparing for a while since recovering from his shoulder injury. He's doing better, and we need the best Bellingham has to offer. He's eager to feel good, enjoy himself, help the team on the pitch, and show what a great player he is."

