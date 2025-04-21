Bayer Leverkusen Chief Reveals Gentleman’s Agreement For Xabi Alonso To Join Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future remains uncertain and the Italian has been linked with a summer exit. While his contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, Ancelotti's second stint as the Los Blancos boss could come to an end this summer. Xabi Alonso is widely regarded as the man to replace him.
Alonso has managed clubs like Real Sociedad B and Bayer Leverkusen. He has done some significant work with Leverkusen and helped them win the Bundesliga title unbeaten last season. He was linked with teams like Bayern Munich and Liverpool last summer.
While Alonso played for both sides in his career, his heart apparently lies with another former club, Real Madrid. Leverkusen chief Fernando Carro has now claimed that the Bundesliga club won't stand in Alonso's way if he wants to join Real Madrid.
The club CEO stated that there's a gentleman's agreement in place where if any of Alonso's former clubs come calling, he is free to walk away.
Speaking to The Athletic, Carro said:
He has no exit clause, but we have a gentlemen's agreement. If a team he has played for comes, we will sit down and talk about it and we will not put any obstacles in the way.- Fernando Carro
Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful coach in Real Madrid's history with 15 trophies. His team is still competing for the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles this season. Ancelotti, though, could leave and Brazil's national team are very keen on snapping up the Italian manager.
