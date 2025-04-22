Former Player Critizes Other Real Madrid Players After Kylian Mbappe Receives Boos From Fans
Real Madrid are going through a difficult moment as a soccer club, with performances way off what the fans expect. It has resulted in Champions League elimination and four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.
During the La Liga game on Sunday, April 20, fans looked to turn on star forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman who was suspended for the game appeared on the big screen, sat in the stadium. However, Los Blancos fans jeered and whistled at the player who was sat with his mother.
Former Real Madrid player Álvaro Benito spoke to Mundo Deportivo, saying Mbappe is one of the better performers this season, and others are playing much worse.
In reality, he's far above the level of this year's team. There are 20 others who should hide more than Mbappé . In the end, you demand more from the one who can give you the most. He and Vinicius have been the scapegoats for the team's disappointing performance.- Álvaro Benito
Benito continued, suggesting that whoever is in charge of the club after this season must analyze the squad.
First we have to see how the season ends, but however it ends, we have to do a thorough analysis. Real Madrid is capable of winning the Copa del Rey match or the match against FC Barcelona in LaLiga. Even if they win and close the season on an optimistic note, we have to recap and thoroughly analyze Real Madrid's performance.- Álvaro Benito
The former Real Madrid and Getafe player said that Los Blancos' problem goes far beyond the forwards, saying the team's work without the ball has been a clear issue.
It is not clear who will be the man to make the significant changes, with reports indicating that Carlo Ancelotti may not be the head coach next season. If that is the case, Xabi Alonso looks to be the number one choice.
