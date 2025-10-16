Young Real Madrid Star Arda Guler has seen much more playing time under Xabi Alonso. Yes, that could be due to the injuries to Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga at the start of the season, but the Turkish international is playing well in a new role.

It's very different from his role during his first two seasons as a Los Blancos player under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Guler played very little under the Italian, especially in his second season, with his debut year expected to be limited as a young player. He mainly saw substitute appearances, and his future was unclear. The 20-year-old was asked about that time in an interview with L'Equipe.

Not Playing Fuelled Arda Guler to Succeed

IMAGO / PsnewZ

In an interview with French sports publication L'Equipe, Arda Guler spoke about several subjects. One of those was the time he spent on the bench during his first two seasons, both under Carlo Ancelotti. The forward praised the Italian and his son, Davide, but admitted the disappointment fuelled him.

"Carlo is one of the best coaches in history. We mustn't forget that he told the press that I would be one of the best midfielders in the world. Davide (his son and assistant) always tried to help me. I'm grateful. When I wasn't playing, it was tough, but it fuelled my ambition: I waited for my moment." Arda Guler

Under Xabi Alonso, it's been very different. Guler has started nine of the ten games in the 2025-26 season, all in a new role. Under Ancelotti, he mainly played as a right forward. However, the new coach has dropped Guler back, seeing him more as a No. 10.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Both look to have a great relationship, with the young Turk playing some of his best football since his move from Fenerbahce. It's something you can see when Guler speaks about his current coach.

"On the first day, he told me: 'I know you're instinctive, that you're a warrior on the pitch.' In his style of play, he often plays one-on-one in the opponent's half, almost like man-marking. It takes character and aggression. But I have complete faith in his plans: if one day he asks me to play goalkeeper, I'll buy some gloves." Arda Guler

The big question for Guler is what his role will be when Bellingham and Camavinga get back to full match fitness. With Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni both performing well, he could see playing time decrease. However, if he keeps playing well, Guler will always be in the rotation.

