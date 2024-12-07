Girona 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Return To Winning Ways
Real Madrid returned to winning ways after their 3-0 La Liga away win against Girona on Saturday, December 7.
Jude Bellingham (36'), Arda Guler (55'), and Kylian Mbappe (62') found the back of the net against the Catalan club. Carlo Ancelotti's side also managed to keep a clean sheet at the back. Los Merengues now have 36 points from 16 matches and are two points behind league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.
Here, we take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings from the 3-0 win:
Thibaut Courtois- 8: The Belgian shot-stopper made four saves in total, three from inside his penalty area and also completed 24 of his 26 attempted passes.
Lucas Vazquez- 7: Vazquez won three ground duels and completed 53 of his 60 attempted passes during the game, putting in an impressive shift.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7: Tchouameni won a ground duel and completed a total 76 passes over the course of the game. It was an impressive display from the Frenchman, who replaced in-form Raul Asencio at the back.
Antonio Rudiger- 8: A solid display at the back from Rudiger. He made five clearances and also made an interception apart from completing 85 total passes.
Ferland Mendy- 7: Mendy made one interception and completed 43 total passes during the match. Overall, it was a steady display from the French full-back.
Fede Valverde- 7.5: After a bad outing last time out, Fede Valverde made a good return to form against Girona. He completed a total 56 passes, including three long balls.
Luka Modric- 8.5: A display of magnificence from the Croat, who despite his age remains one of his kind. Modric bagged an assist and completed 103 passes, including four key passes. He also played eight successful long balls.
Arda Guler- 8: The Turkish prodigy made the most of his rare start for the club. He scored once and completed 51 passes, including two key passes. Guler also completed five long balls and won four ground duels.
Jude Bellingham- 9: The phenomenal Englishman keeps up his great run of form and has now scored in five league matches in a row. He scored once and provided an assist during the 61 minutes he was on the pitch.
Brahim Diaz- 7: Diaz completed 38 of his 46 attempted passes and had one shot on target. He also completed a dribble during the game.
Kylian Mbappe- 7.5: Kylian Mbappe had three shots on target and bagged a goal against Girona. He played a total 81 minutes during the game.
Substitutes:
Dani Ceballos- 6.5
Raul Asencio- 6.5
Fran Garcia- 6.5
Endrick- 6
Daniel Yanez- N/A
