Girona vs Real Madrid: Four Changes to the Starting XI From Athletic Club Game
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made four changes to the team after the 2-1 loss to Athletic Club. Los Blancos have games coming thick and fast over the next several weeks, so freshening the starting XI up is a good move.
Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Ferland Mendy start the game. One is a forced change by Ancelotti, with news this morning that Rodrygo Goes could not play due to a muscle injury in his right leg.
Three Players Drop to the Bench, Including Raul Asencio
Raul Asencio, Dani Ceballos, and Fran Garcia are the three players who have been benched after the loss to Athletic Club.
I don't believe the players have been dropped because they are not performing well. Real Madrid has five games in the next 15 days, and they have already played two in the last six days. Rotating players may help reduce injuries, something Los Blancos has struggled with.
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will drop back to play alongside Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy will return at left-back after being on the bench the last two games. Brahim Diaz will likely play up top, with Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler on the right side of the midfield.
Barcelona drew at Real Betis earlier, so a win for Real Madrid would bring them back within two points of the leaders with a game in hand.
