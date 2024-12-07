Girona vs Real Madrid: Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham Score In 3-0 Win
Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win in their latest La Liga away clash against Girona on Saturday, December 7 with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe being among the scorers.
Bellingham drew first blood (36'), swiftly finding the back of the net from inside the Girona penalty area. Arda Guler (55') scored the second for Los Blancos with a swiftly taken finish from the edge of the Girona penalty area.
Kylian Mbappe made it 11 goals for the season by scoring the third (62') from the edge of the penalty area. Luka Modric found the Frenchman with an exceptional outside of the boot pass, which Mbappe finished with precision.
Girona vs Real Madrid match highlights
Real Madrid continued their chase of Barcelona courtesy of the win. They now have 36 points from 16 matches, two lesser than league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. They have won four out of their last five league matches and also returned to winning ways after losing the previous game to Athletic Bilbao.
Some Real Madrid players are showing consistent form, especially Bellingham, who has now scored in five consecutive matches. After a slow start to the 2024-25 season, the Englishman is slowly returning to his best. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe is starting to make his mark in a positive way as well. Young Arda Guler finding the back of the net is also a positive sign for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid have yet another away game coming up next, this time against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 10.
