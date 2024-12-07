Girona vs Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham Shines, Kylian Mbappe Scores As Real Madrid Win 3-0
Real Madrid returned to winning ways earlier, beating Girona on the road 3-0. It was a crucial win for Los Blancos, who capitalized on their rivals Barcelona's draw earlier in the day.
Goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe sealed Madrid's solid performance. The concerning news from the game was that Bellingham was substituted in the 61st minute with what looked like a thigh injury.
Professional performance from Real Madrid in Catalonia
The game started slow, with both teams playing a cagey opening 30 minutes without much goalmouth action. However, Girona's Donny van de Beek had the first big chance, firing over the bar from inside the area when he should have hit the target.
That sparked Real Madrid into action, pushing forward with a more significant threat. After Kylian Mbappe had a shot saved from the Girona goalkeeper, the away team broke the deadlock. Jude Bellingham reacted first to a cutback from Brahim Diaz that was deflected away from goal, with the Englishman lashing it home through the goalkeeper's legs.
The home team didn't create much in the first half but was always a threat on the counter-attack. They got into the final third but lacked the killer final pass.
Los Blancos controlled the tempo at the start of the second half and were rewarded with a second goal. Bellingham turned provider, slipping a beautiful pass into Arda Guler, who slotted it into the bottom right corner.
It was soon 3-0 when Kylian Mbappe got his goal. It was seconds after Thibaut Courtois made a great save at the other end. A few passes later, Luka Modric fed in Mbappe, who scored from a tight angle.
Just before the third goal, Bellingham was replaced by Dani Ceballos after he went down holding his left leg. Hopefully, there will be nothing too serious with a midweek Champions League game on Tuesday.
As the game drifted out with half chances for both teams, Girona winger Yaser Asprilla forced Courtois into two good saves. The Colombian was the home team's most attacking threat.
Real Madrid had further injury scares as Ferland Mendy left the field in the 80th minute, holding his left leg. Medical tests for Mendy and Bellingham will likely happen tomorrow.
The win moves Real Madrid within two points of leaders Barcelona after their rivals dropped points against Real Betis earlier in the day. Ancelotti's side also have a game in hand.
Recommended
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Schedule Released: Real Madrid's Dates, Venues, & More
American Wonderkid Wanted By Real Madrid Is Set To Train With Manchester United