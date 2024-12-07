FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Schedule Released: Real Madrid's Dates, Venues, & More
Real Madrid have learned the schedule and venues for their upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches that are set to take place in the United States. The new format of the competition is set to kick off next year and Los Blancos are in Group H alongside Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League), CF Pachuca (Liga MX), and FC Salzburg (Austrian Bundesliga).
Carlo Ancelotti's team will begin their campaign on June 18, taking on Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal at the famed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match will commence at 9 PM CET. Los Blancos' next match is against CF Pachuca at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 22 at 9 PM CET. Their final game is at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27 at 3 PM CET.
The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the round of 16 of the competition. The first set of knockout games will be played between June 28 and July 1. The quarter-finals are set for July 4 and 5. The two semi-finals are set to be played on July 8 and 9, with the final set to take place on July 13.
Apart from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and more are other top European clubs in the competition. Teams like Al-Hilal, Flamengo, Boca Juniors, and more are also participating from across the globe. Inter Miami are in the competition as well, meaning fans could see Lionel Messi grace the field for his club side.
