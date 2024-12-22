Kylian Mbappe Reacts on Social Media After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 4-2 Win Against Sevilla
Kylian Mbappe has sent a special Christmas message to Real Madrid fans on social media after starring in Los Blancos' 4-2 win against Sevilla.
The Frenchman found the back of the net as Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed a spectacular home win. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a stellar strike. Fede Valverde (20'), Rodrygo (34'), and Brahim Diaz (53') were the other goalscorers for the team.
Real Madrid climbed to the second spot in the league table due to the win. They have 40 points from 18 matches, one less than league leaders Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos close off the year 2024 with a win.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has continued his rich vein of form to end the year in a strong manner. The Frenchman reacted to the win on social media, writing:
This is how we wish you Merry Christmas 🎄🎁…- Kylian Mbappe
Strong win at home !!!
After a difficult start to his Los Blancos career, Kylian Mbappe is starting to thrive. The Frenchman was subject to criticism due to his poor subpar form following the free summer transfer from PSG.
He has now scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 24 matches for the Madrid giants. Mbappe has found the back of the net in all of his last four appearances.
Mbappe's form is a massive plus to Real Madrid. He remains an integral part of Real Madrid's attack and would look to carry on in 2025 from where he has left off at the end of 2024.
